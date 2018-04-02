By Trend

The successful operation of Azerbaijan’s national army as a response to the provocations of Armenia in April 2016 has once again demonstrated that Azerbaijan has a powerful army capable of liberating its occupied territories, Azerbaijani MP Bakhtiyar Aliyev told Trend.

The battles showed that Azerbaijan has become a mighty state, it has a say in the region, and is capable of liberating its lands from the Armenian occupation at any moment, he said.

Armenia has been creating myths about its army for many years, but the April battles have ruined these myths and showed how weak is Armenia’s army in front of the Azerbaijani army, the MP noted.

These battles have changed the negotiation process on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in favor of Azerbaijan, Aliyev said, adding, “Armenia and its patrons once again realized that Azerbaijan can liberate its lands at any time."

“Azerbaijan will achieve this. Our state just wants to solve this conflict peacefully through negotiations. If this is not possible, there is a mighty army of Azerbaijan. According to assessments by international organizations and experts, Azerbaijan has a strong army and equipment,” the MP emphasized.

Azerbaijan can liberate its lands from occupation based on its Constitution, he noted.

If the co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group really support the peaceful resolution, they should put pressure on the aggressor to leave the territory of Azerbaijan and implement the relevant UN resolutions, Aliyev added.

Two years pass since Azerbaijani army’s victory in April 2016 clashes.

On April 2, 2016, all the frontier positions and settlements of Azerbaijan were subjected to heavy fire by the Armenian Armed Forces.

As many as 30 tanks, up to 15 armored guns and fortifications belonging to the Armenians were destroyed, 320 Armenian soldiers were killed and more than 500 servicemen of the enemy were wounded during the clashes.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz