The Global Baku Forum is a very important platform for the world, Albania's former presidents Sali Berisha told Trend on March 17, further voicing satisfaction with participation in the forum.

Berisha stressed that very important proposals and ideas have been voiced here regarding the challenges the world is facing, and effective dialogue is being held.

"Of course, any problem must be first discussed and proposals should be put forward for its solution. The Baku forum is a very effective and important platform from this point of view," he added.

The Baku forum is becoming more recognizable in the world from year to year and its significance is increasing, he said.

"Every year, this forum increases its significance, and this forum is important for the recognition and reputation of Azerbaijan in the world," he added.

The 6th Global Baku Forum, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, kicked off on March 15 with the support of the Azerbaijan State Committee for Work with the Diaspora.

The three-day forum is attended by presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers of many countries, including President of Albania Ilir Meta, President of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov, President of Moldova Igor Dodon, President of Mauritius Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Palestinian Deputy Prime Minister Ziad Abu Amr, Deputy Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mirko Sarovic, Romanian Vice Prime Minister Ana Birchall and others.

Moreover, about 500 guests, including former presidents and heads of governments, well-known public and political figures, who are the members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, are participating in the 6th Global Baku Forum.

The VII International Book Summit will be held within the framework of the Forum on March 18-19.

