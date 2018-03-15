By Trend

The long-term mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will start its activities regarding the upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan.

Corien Jonker will head the ODIHR election observation mission, which includes 10 experts in Baku and 20 experts in the country's regions.

In addition, 280 short-term observers will operate in Baku on the election day. Experts and observers from 19 countries will arrive in the country.

Presidential election in Azerbaijan is to be held on April 11, 2018, according to an order signed Feb. 5 by the country's President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the Calendar Plan of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC), pre-election campaigning starts 23 days prior to the voting day and is stopped 24 hours before the start of voting. Thus, the campaigning will start on March 19 and end at 08:00 (local time) on April 10.

As many as 21 international observers have been registered for the presidential election to be held in Azerbaijan . Over 22,000 local observers have been registered.

