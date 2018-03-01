1 March 2018 18:30 (UTC+04:00)
By Laman Ismayilova
Changeable cloudy weather is expected Baku on March 2. Rain is predicted in some places.
Mild north-west wind will blow.
The temperature will be +3-5˚C at night, +6-8˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula and Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.
Atmospheric pressure will be 767 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 75-85%.
Ecologists predict rainy weather in country's regions. It will be foggy in some places.
West wind will blow. The temperature will be +1-6˚C at night, +7-12˚C in daytime, 0-5˚C in mountains at night, +3-7˚C in the afternoon.
