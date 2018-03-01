By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected Baku on March 2. Rain is predicted in some places.

Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +3-5˚C at night, +6-8˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula and Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 767 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 75-85%.

Ecologists predict rainy weather in country's regions. It will be foggy in some places.

West wind will blow. The temperature will be +1-6˚C at night, +7-12˚C in daytime, 0-5˚C in mountains at night, +3-7˚C in the afternoon.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz