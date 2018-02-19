By Trend

Number of those looking to observe the April 11, 2018 presidential elections in Azerbaijan reached 24, Chairman of the CEC Mazahir Panahov said on Feb. 19.

Nine observers are willing to observe the election by personal initiative, 15 others are nominated by non-governmental organization (NGOs).

Panahov said that all appeals received positive response.

Next presidential election in Azerbaijan is to be held on April 11, 2018, according to an order signed Feb. 5 by the country's President Ilham Aliyev.

Pre-election agitation campaign in Azerbaijan will begin on March 19, 2018 and end on April 10, 2018 at 08:00.



