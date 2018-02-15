By Trend

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to US President Donald Trump.

The head of state said he was deeply saddened by the news of deaths and injuries caused by an armed attack at a school in Parkland, Florida.

President Aliyev expressed deepest condolences to President Trump, the families of the victims and all the American people on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on his own behalf and wished recovery to the wounded.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz