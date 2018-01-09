By Trend

The search for mountaineers who went missing in the mountainous area of Azerbaijan’s Guba district will continue until they are found, said Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan Lieutenant General Faig Tagizade Jan. 9.

He made the remarks at a meeting at the headquarters established in connection with the search for the mountaineers, Trend’s correspondent reported.

Tagizade noted that there is an instruction of Azerbaijan’s Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov in this regard.

Story still developing

---

