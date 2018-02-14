By Aygul Salmanova

Dovga, yoghurt and herb soup, is served both in summer and winter. While people like dovga chilled in summer, in winter, the dish is served piping hot and is among the most popular soups the people chose to warm themselves.

Dovga is a traditional Azerbaijani yoghurt soup cooked with a variety of herbs (coriander, dill, and others), rice and chickpeas. The main ingredients of this soup are herbs and sour-milk products. There are a number of recipes for dovga, depending on the region of the country.

Nowadays, kefir (drinking sour yogurt) is one of the main components of the dish but initially it was gatig (ripened milk product). Dovga is a perfect option for those, who are on a diet or want to diversify their menu.

Take a saucepan and pour slightly warmed kefir into it with adding water and mixing. Then take a tea bowl and whip an egg with a fork in it and then, pour the eggs into the kefir mixture and whip again. Chop the dill, cilantro and garlic clove and add into kefir. Boil rice until half cooked and cool it. Add to the kefir mixture. Put the saucepan on the fire and cook for 20 minutes. However, the dish should be constantly stirred, otherwise kefir will get gummy.

Nush olsun!