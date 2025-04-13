Western Azerbaijan Community Chairman outlines preconditions for lasting peace with Armenia

13 April 2025 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Western Azerbaijan Community and Member of the Milli Majlis, Aziz Alakbarli, spoke about the realities of Western Azerbaijan at the "Parliamentary Diplomacy in Global Governance" panel held within the framework of the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

After the speech, the question addressed to him was, "When can a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan be signed?" The community chairman, answering the question, said: "This conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is not limited to the Karabakh war alone. This conflict has a history of at least 200 years. Armenians have been carrying out ethnic cleansing, genocide, and deportation against Azerbaijanis in this region for 200 years. The Karabakh war is only the last link in this notorious policy. Therefore, in order to sign a stable, reliable peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Armenia must sincerely abandon its 200-year-old policy of hostility against Azerbaijan and Azerbaijanis. There is no need to play games with Azerbaijan. First, Armenia must renounce all territorial claims against Azerbaijan, and for this, it must change its constitution. Secondly, it must recognize and ensure the right of return of Azerbaijanis who were expelled from Western Azerbaijan - present-day Armenia - in 1987-1991 as part of the Karabakh war. And not in words, but in deeds."