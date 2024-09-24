Azernews.Az

Tuesday September 24 2024

Armenia's Constitutional Court to review constitutionality of Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Delimitation Agreement

24 September 2024 14:56 (UTC+04:00)
Armenia's Constitutional Court to review constitutionality of Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Delimitation Agreement
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The Constitutional Court of Armenia is set to review the constitutionality of the regulation governing the joint work of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation commissions on Tuesday, Azernews reports referring to Armenian media.

The examination will take place in a written procedure.

This follows the announcement from Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 30, stating that both Armenia and Azerbaijan had signed a regulation outlining the framework for the joint activities of their border delimitation and demarcation commissions.

---

Akbar Novruz is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @ykwiua

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more