Armenia's Constitutional Court to review constitutionality of Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Delimitation Agreement

24 September 2024 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Constitutional Court of Armenia is set to review the constitutionality of the regulation governing the joint work of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation commissions on Tuesday, Azernews reports referring to Armenian media.

The examination will take place in a written procedure.

This follows the announcement from Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 30, stating that both Armenia and Azerbaijan had signed a regulation outlining the framework for the joint activities of their border delimitation and demarcation commissions.

---

Akbar Novruz is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @ykwiua

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz