19 June 2024 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

Armenia bought 36 "Caesar" self-propelled artillery systems from France.

Azernews reports, citing foreign media that the deputy director of the French "Le Figaro" magazine, journalist Jean-Christophe Buisson wrote about this on the "X".

Pour renforcer* sa défense face à l'Azerbaïdjan, l'#Armenie a acheté 36 canons CAESAR à la France, qui doit les livrer dans les 15 prochains mois. — J-Christophe Buisson (@jchribuisson) June 19, 2024

"These weapons should be delivered to them within the next 15 months," Buisson said.

French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced earlier that Yerevan and Paris signed an agreement on the supply of "Caesar" self-propelled howitzers.

It should be noted that on June 18, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan declared that the responsibility for the escalation of the situation in the South Caucasus region and the creation of a new hotbed of war will be fully borne by the leadership of Armenia, which pursues a revanchist policy, and the Macron dictatorship.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz