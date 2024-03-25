Social media users spread disinformation on armed concentration near Tavush

25 March 2024 21:42 (UTC+04:00)

Some social media users are spreading disinformation by publishing messages that there is currently a concentration of Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of Tavush, Azernews reports.

Armenia's official sources also commented on the spread of false information. Thus, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reported that there was no accumulation of Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of Tavush. According to the Armenian side, the situation on the front line is relatively stable.

Armenian Defense Ministry also called public not to disseminate unverified information that does not correspond to reality.

