Attempts to promote NATO country's interests through Armenia are observed, Russian top diplomat says

12 October 2023 14:11 (UTC+04:00)

Russia sees attempts to promote the interests of NATO countries in the South Caucasus region through Armenia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters following a meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers, Azernews reports.

"As for fuelling anti-Russian sentiments, this is done to a large extent artificially. We know about the number of non-governmental organizations that have been established in Armenia in recent years, and there were many of them before. These organizations were not created for the purpose of developing friendly relations between Armenia and the Russian Federation. On the contrary.

They are aimed at creating a ground for anti-Russian sentiments and preparing the promotion of interests of, first of all, the USA, the European Union and NATO countries in this region through Armenia. We see these attempts, they achieve certain results," Lavrov said.

