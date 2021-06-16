By Vafa Ismayilova

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva has said that the Azerbaijani-Turkish joint declaration signed in liberated Shusha aims to promote peace and security, and new cooperation opportunities, the ministry reported on June 16.

She made the remarks while commenting on the Armenian Foreign Ministry statement, which described the Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents' visit to Shusha as "a provocation against peace and security in the region".

“We recommend that the Armenian Foreign Ministry carefully familiarizes itself with the joint statements signed by the leaders of the three countries, including their own country [in 2020 and 2021], and take steps to fulfill these statements... The joint declaration signed by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey in Shusha [on June 15, 2021] is aimed at promoting peace and security and new opportunities for cooperation,” the spokesperson said.

She noted that Armenia in its steps should rely on the real situation, and not on illusions.

Abdullayeva stressed that as a result of the 44-day second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan liberated its lands from the Armenian occupation and restored its territorial integrity.

“Taking into account the fact that currently there is no leadership in the Armenian Foreign Ministry, we would like to inform those who remained in this structure, and those who prepared this statement that the country cannot occupy its territories,” Abdullayeva said, with reference to the use of the phrase "Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression" in the Armenian ministry's statement.

The Shusha Declaration on allied relations between the two countries, signed during Erdogan's visit to liberated Shusha on June 15 envisages strengthening of ties between Baku-Ankara and the unblocking of regional transport communications.

It should be noted that during the presser in Shusha, Erdogan offered Armenia to be part of a six-sided regional platform.

"We want Armenia to accept the hand of solidarity extended to it with good intentions and to take advantage of the opportunity to jointly shape a common future. We are talking about a six-sided platform. As you know, this platform includes Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, and Iran. Together with this six-party platform, we want tranquility and peace in the region," Erdogan said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz