By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency defused 179 mines and unexploded ordnance on territories liberated from Armenia's occupation in a war in 2020.

In a report about its work from May 24 to May 29, the agency said that it defused 90 anti-personnel and 14 anti-tank mines, as well as 75 unexploded ordnance.

It noted that ​​178 hectares of lands were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia's occupation in the 44-war in autumn 2020 are currently being demined at a high pace. The Mine Action Agency experts demine the territories intended for building roads and infrastructure facilities, and for laying cable communication lines. The territories aimed for cropping are also being cleared of mines.

Some 21 Azerbaijani citizens, including 14 civilians were killed and 87 citizens, 16 civilians were injured in mine explosions in liberated lands since the signing of the Karabakh peace deal on November 10, 2020.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev earlier described Armenia’s failure to provide the mine maps as the main difficulty for Azerbaijani IPDs to return to their homes. He said that this is yet another war crime by Armenia as several servicemen and civilians were killed in mine blasts on the liberated territories after the war.

