Events dedicated to the memory of the victims of Azerbaijan's Khojaly genocide continue in the world, Trend reports citing the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Compatriots, having come to mosques in Gelsenkirchen, Cologne, Berlin and other cities of Germany, honored the memory of the victims of the bloody massacre, committed by Armenians in 1992 during the first Karabakh war.

Information about the Khojaly genocide was presented, the atrocities committed against Azerbaijani civilians were convicted and called a crime against humanity.

Compatriots honored the memory of the victims of the genocide with a minute of silence and prayed for the repose of their souls.

On Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian Armed Forces, supported by the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi city (Nagorno Karabakh region of Azerbaijan), committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly.

As many as 613 civil residents, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 old people were killed in the massacre, 1,000 people were injured, and 1,275 were taken, hostage. Most of the town residents haven’t returned, their fate still remains unknown.

