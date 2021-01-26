By Vafa Ismayilova

Senior Azerbaijani officers have made public details of operations carried out by the Defence Ministry's engineering troops on territories liberated from the Armenian occupation in a 44-day war between September 27 and November 10.

Over 2,200 hectares of the cultivatable lands have been demined in the country's Jabrayil, Fuzuli, and Aghdam regions recently liberated from the Armenian occupation, the deputy head of the engineering and reinforcement work department of the Azerbaijani Engineering Troops, Colonel Jeyhun Jafarov, said in an interview with journalists.

“Under instructions from Commander-in-Chief [Ilham Aliyev], subdivisions and units of the engineering troops completed such tasks as clearing the territories from mines and unexploded ordnance, building new and restoring existing roads and neutralizing explosive substances after the Second Karabakh War,” he said.

Jafarov added that simultaneously, the sapper groups created in coordination with other relevant departments cleared from mines and unexploded ordnance the areas where communication lines passed. He noted that the engineering troops are also engaged in rebuilding the bridges blown up by Armenian armed forces.

Jafarov said that 135.5 kilometres of roads have been repaired and 80 kilometres of new roads have been built so far on Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

"During the construction of these roads, 1,453,000 anti-tank mines, 5,420,000 antipersonnel mines, and more than 17,500 different calibre ammunition were cleared," Jafarov said.

Meanwhile, the head of the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry's engineering support department, Colonel Aydin Shikhaliyev, who is currently leading the demining process in liberated Fuzuli, said that the units of the engineering troops demine the roads in the region, build new ones and expanding the existing roads.

He added that the territory is initially explored with the help of maps and the tasks are implemented after assessing the situation on the spot.