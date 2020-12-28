By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office has called on Armenia to punish culprits responsible for insulting the bodies of the Azerbaijani servicemen and civilians killed in the 44-day Karabakh war, and inhumanely treating POWs.

In a statement made on December 28, the Prosecutor-General's Office also urged an open and fair investigation into the abovemetioned cases.

"The Prosecutor-General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan addressed international organizations to urge Armenian law-enforcement agencies to take necessary measures in connection with the insulting actions on the corpses of Azerbaijani servicemen killed during the hostilities, video footages of inhumane treatment of captured Azerbaijani servicemen, as well as killing and injuring Azerbaijani civilians. The addresses also called on Armenia to fulfill its international obligations, and to conduct an open and fair investigation of criminal facts," the statement said.

It adedd that "necessary and intensive investigative actions are underway. All criminal cases related to illegal actions against the Azerbaijani servicemen, killing of 101 and injuring 423 Azerbaijani civilians are investigated by the prosecution authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

The statement added that excluding fake videos during the analysis conducted by the Prosecutor-General's Office and the Military Prosecution Office, criminal proceedings had been launched under the Azerbaijani Criminal Code's relevant articles "on the video footages, which raise serious doubts about their reality, as well as on each of the facts of killing captives by amputation of the head and throats", the report said.

The statement stressed that numerous videos depicting the alleged acts of abuse by Azerbaijani and Armenian servicemen, insulting the bodies of servicemen and civilians killed in hostilities, as well as inhumane treatment of captured servicemen and civilians had been disseminated in some media outlets and social media pages.

"The Prosecutor-General's Office has twice officially reported about the initiation of criminal proceedings on the abovementioned facts and the continuation of operational-investigative measures to bring the perpetrators to justice and identify other persons. However, the failure of the other party to disclose any of the facts stated confirms that these crimes are not investigated by the Armenian law-enforcement agencies, and the Armenian leadership demonstrating a lack of political will does not intend to take any further steps to punish the perpetrators," it noted.

The Prosecutor General's Office emphasized that it organised its work in a transparent and open manner in line with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's instructions and recommendations and reiterated that all possible measures will be taken to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice within the existing legal mechanism and international law, and detailed information will further be available to the public.

"The Prosecutor-General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan believes that the Armenian-law enforcement agencies should investigate crimes committed by the servicemen of their country in accordance with the requirements of international law and provide detailed information to the world community," the statement said.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office launched criminal proceedings against four Azerbaijani servicemen on charges of inhumanely treating killed Armenian servicemen.

