The 47th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was held in the Nigerian capital Niamey On November 27-28, Trend reports citing press service MFA.

At the meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, resolutions were adopted covering political, economic and cultural issues related to the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan. These resolutions, traditionally adopted annually by the OIC, include new provisions taking into account the latest situation in the region.

The OIC adopted three resolutions entitled "Aggression of the Republic of Armenia against the Republic of Azerbaijan", "Economic assistance to the Republic of Azerbaijan" and "Destruction and insult of Islamic historical and cultural shrines in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan as a result of the aggression of the Republic of Armenia against the Republic of Azerbaijan".

The resolutions were adopted by 57 OIC member countries.

