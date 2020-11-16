By Trend

The agreement reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the solving of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is an effective step, the Spokesman of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Saeed Khatibzadeh said, Trend reports citing the ministry.

He made the remark while commenting on the statement signed on November 10 between the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and the Prime Minister of Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh.

The spokesman noted that Iran believes that sustainable solving of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is based on the sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Iran supports every step based on this principle,” he added.

--

