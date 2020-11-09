The Azerbaijani Army units have destroyed a mortar crew of the 10th mountain rifle division of the Armenian armed forces, the Defence Ministry reported today.

The mortar crew of the 10th mountain rifle division of the Armenian armed forces deployed to the firing point in Ulu Garabey (formerly Metshen) settlement of the Tartar region fired at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army.

One T-72 tank near Tonashen settlement and personnel moving in the Khojavend direction of the front were destroyed by Azerbaijani units.

Earlier today, the Defence Ministry reported the destruction of a large number of Armenian troops, 1 - T-72 tank, 1 - D-30 howitzer, 1 - mortar, 1 - military truck full of ammunition were destroyed in the Aghdere, Aghdam, Khojavend, and Gubadli direction of the front on November 8.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

