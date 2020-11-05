By Vafa Ismayilova

Presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev has said that conflicting reports by Armenian state agencies and the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh regime expose their false anti-Azerbaijani propaganda, Azertag reported on November 4.

“The Armenian defence minister’s photo with Armenian soldiers who wore uniforms of the Azerbaijani State Border Service destroyed Armenia’s fake information campaign about mercenaries. Although the Armenian Defence Ministry and other agencies pledged to provide further information about a new mercenary, the Armenian Justice Ministry admitted that there was no third mercenary,” Hikmat Hajiyev said.

The presidential aide said: “Probably, they could not find a suitable person for the staged theatre. In order to create artificial enthusiasm, self-proclaimed bloggers were involved and they prepare fake battle scenes.”

Hajiyev stressed that the information spread by the so-called regime about the killing of civilians in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories was another misinformation.

“One of the features that distinguish Azerbaijan from Armenia is that Azerbaijan does not fight against civilians,” he said.

Hajiyev noted that being a glaring example of a crime against humanity, the Khojaly genocide demonstrated the true nature of the Armenian political and military leadership.

“Ethnic cleansing was committed against the Azerbaijani people in the territories occupied by Armenia on the basis of racial discrimination. The killing of civilians, including minors by missile attacks in Tartar, Ganja, Barda and other cities is the continuation of Amenia's Khojaly genocide policy. The only thing that changed is the tools used. One of the goals set in the Armenian armed forces’ doctrine and combat training is to target Azerbaijan’s civilian population,” he said.

The presidential aide described Armenia and the criminal junta regime as a great threat to civilians living in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“It should not be ruled out that they will commit crimes against civilians and then blame Azerbaijan for it. We call on the Armenian civilian population living in our occupied territories to be vigilant and stay away from areas where military operations are taking place,” he said.

Hajiyev said that civilians wishing to pass to territories under Azerbaijan’s control will be provided with all necessary assistance and support within the framework of international principles of humanism.

Ninety-two Azerbaijani civilians have been killed and hundreds of others have been injured in Armenia's indiscriminate missile attacks on Azerbaijani civilian settlements and cities. International human rights watchdogs Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have confirmed Armenia's use of forbidden munition in attacks on Azerbaijani civilians.

Tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan escalated on September 27 when Armenian armed forces deployed in the occupied Azerbaijani lands made military provocations against Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions. The ongoing clashes mark the most intense fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces since 1994 when a ceasefire was reached. Armenia's offensive prompted immediate Azerbaijan’s counter-attack measures.

In retaliation, Azerbaijani troops have so far liberated the occupied cities of Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Zangilan and Gubadli, as well as dozens of villages, settlements and strategic heights in the districts of Tartar, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Khojavend, Zangilan, Gubadli and Kalbajar.

