The current situation within the Nagorno Karabakh conflict has not lead to public pressure on the Azerbaijani government for military restraint, if anything, quite the opposite, VICE News reporter Hind Hassan said, who reported from the scene of a missile attack on Azerbaijan Barda wrote on her official Instagram account, Trend reports.

She noted that what struck her about covering the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh from Azerbaijan was just how much continued support there is for the war despite the death and destruction it's caused.

“It's heartbreaking to see how the poor are always the biggest victims of war - but here, the human cost of conflict has not lead to public pressure on the government for military restraint...if anything, quite the opposite: they say they have tried diplomacy for 27 years to no avail and that the 700,000+ who were displaced from Karabakh - which surrounds Nagorno-Karabakh and was also under the control of Armenia - must be allowed to return,” she wrote.

Hassan also added four photos to the post.

First photo: Timur Xaligov holds his 10 months old baby Narin's clothes near the site of the attack that killed her in Ganja, Azerbaijan on the 17th of October.

Second photo: locals, family and friends gather at the home of 16 year-old Orkhan who was killed by shrapnel from a missile strike in Tartar, Azerbaijan.

Third photo: a woman prays for the dead along side her family in Ganja city, Azerbaijan.

Fourth photo: destruction of houses in residential area in Ganja city.

