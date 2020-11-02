By Ayya Lmahamad

Pakistan has always supported Azerbaijan’s legitimate position over occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, and this support will continue, Pakistan Ambassador Bilal Hayee has said during the meeting with Azerbaijan Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technology Ramin Guluzade.

During the meeting, Guluzade briefed the ambassador about Armenia’s recent military provocations against Azerbaijan, stressing on civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure as a result of the bombing of Barda city on October 28 by Armenian armed forces.

The minister underlined that as a result of the Armenian armed forces’ ballistic missile attacks on Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Tartar, Goranboy, Barda, Ganja, Mingachevir, as well as Khizi and Absheron regions, which are located far beyond the conflict zone, 91 civilians were killed, 400 civilians were wounded and over 3.000 civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

He stressed that the international community should strongly condemn Armenia for its war crimes and urge it to refrain from such actions.

Additionally, the parties exchanged views on innovations and high technologies, as well as on the current state and prospects of cooperation in the sphere of transport.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.

Starting from September 27, Armenia launched a missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities and regions - Ganja, Barda, Mingachevir, Khizi, Absheron, Tartar, Gabala, Kurdamir, Siyazan, Goranboy, Aghdam among others. Additionally, Armenia targeted Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Novorossiysk pipelines and Oghuz- Gabala-Baku water pipeline.

