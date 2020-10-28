By Trend

During the day on October 27 and night on October 28, the Armenian Armed Forces, not complying with the new humanitarian ceasefire regime, fired at the positions of the units of the Azerbaijani army in various directions of the front and Azerbaijani human settlements near the frontline using various types of arms, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Combat operations continued mainly in the Agdere, Khojavend, Fuzuli, Zangilan, and Gubadli directions of the front. Attempts to attack were thwarted and the Armenian troops were driven back suffering losses.

As a result of the retaliatory actions taken by the Azerbaijani army against the Armenian Armed Forces in various directions of the front, Armenian soldiers were killed and wounded. Several units of the forces’ military equipment were destroyed.

As a result of the infliction of fire damage on the Armenian forces’ artillery unit, their guns and shells at the firing position were destroyed.

A significant reduction in the number of Armenian military vehicles created problems with the supply of food, weapons, and ammunition to units on the front line.

According to the ministry, the process of sending reservists gathered in Armenia to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan continues.

“Despite the order to recruit 2,000 people for participating in the hostilities, only 300 people were recruited by Armenia. Even many contract soldiers and policemen refuse to go to the front,” the ministry said.

A large number of Armenian forces, as well as 1 ‘OSA-AKM’ anti-aircraft missile system, 3 units of BM-21 ‘Grad’ MLRS, howitzer-guns (6 - D-30, 5 - D-20 and 1 D-44), 2 -2A36 ‘Hyacinth-B’ guns, 1 - 120-mm mortar, 1 ‘Konkurs’ anti-tank missile system and 6 auto vehicles were destroyed and disabled in different directions of the front.

At present, Azerbaijani troops are controlling the operational situation.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

