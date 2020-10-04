By Trend

The Azerbaijani Military Command addressed the civilians living in the occupied territories, Trend reports on Oct. 4 with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

“Addressing the Armenian citizens of Azerbaijan living in human settlements in the combat zone, the military command of Azerbaijan declares that the Azerbaijan Army does not target civilian people, as well as civilian facilities and infrastructure,” the ministry said.

“The targets of the Azerbaijan Army are firing positions, military facilities, and military infrastructure in the occupied territories,” the ministry said. “In this regard, we call on the civilian population living in these areas to stay away from the combat zone.”

“We declare that we will create the appropriate conditions for them not to suffer from the heavy fighting and to be evacuated from this area without hindrance,” the ministry said. “Civilians will be treated in accordance with the requirements of the Geneva Convention and their human rights will be protected.”

