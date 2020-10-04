By Trend

The military-political leadership of Armenia continues committing crimes against Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev, Trend reports.

According to Hajiyev, on October 4, Armenia again shelled Azerbaijani civilian targets from heavy artillery, also making rocket strikes on them, using, among others, BM-30 Smerch rocket launcher system.

He emphasized that as a result of the shelling and strikes there are dead and wounded among civilians.

The assistant to president also stressed that Armenia is purposefully attacking civilians and objects of Azerbaijan, and over 10,000 rockets have been fired at civilian objects in recent days.

"This shows that Armenia is a aggressor state with a fascist essence. These attacks don’t remain unanswered and are adequately responded," he added.

