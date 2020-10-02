By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said that Armenian attacks on Azerbaijani positions and civilians along the line of contact on September 27 was a continuation of Armenia’s purposeful provocative activities in recent months.

Addressing the meeting with Moroccan Ambassador on October 1, Bayramov said that Azerbaijan took relevant countermeasures against the armed forces of Armenia within the legal right to self-defense and to ensure the security of civilians.

During the meeting, the minister stressed that the reason for the tension in the region is an ongoing policy of aggression of Armenia.

The Minister stressed the need for the immediate withdrawal of armed forces of Armenia from the occupied territories in order to ensure lasting peace and security in the region and noted the demands of the decisions and resolutions, including the related UN Security Council resolutions that constitute the basis for the settlement of the conflict. On turn, the ambassador expressed Morocco’s support for Azerbaijan’s just position.

Additionally, parties expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral political relations between two countries and discussed prospects for future development in economic, humanitarian fields, tourism and alternative and renewable energy.

The ongoing clashes on the line of contact were also discussed during the meeting between Bayramov and Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on October 1.

Bayramov said that Armenia has violated international humanitarian law by shelling the Azerbaijani civilian population and infrastructure, which resulted in casualties among civilians.

During the conversation it was stressed that Armenia’s ongoing policy of aggression is the basis of tension in the region, and in order to achieve lasting peace and security, it is necessary to implement the decisions and resolutions adopted by international organizations, primarily the UN Security Council resolutions.

In turn, Minister Luigi Di Maio expressed his concerns over the extremely tense situation existing in the region, and emphasized the importance of reducing tensions and ensuring peace.

It should be noted that 19 Azerbaijani civilians have been killed and 58 others have been injured in Armenian attacks on Azerbaijan’s civilian infrastructures on 27 September. Among the killed civilians are three children as well as five members of the same family.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres.



