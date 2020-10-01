By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry has said that the country's Army strikes only at military targets and not at the civilian population.

The ministry said this in a statement published on October 1 in response to the misinformation spread in Armenian alleging the shelling of the civilian population living in Hadrut and Khojavend settlements by the Azerbaijan Army.

“Our units fired at the headquarters of the 18th motorized rifle division of the 1st combined arms army of the Armenian armed forces located in the enemy-occupied settlement of Hadrut, the infrastructure of the 1st motorized rifle regiment and the headquarters of the 3rd motorized rifle regiment in Khojavend,” the ministry said.

Armenian forces have killed 18 civilians – including three children - and injured 58 others since launching attack on Azerbaijan along the line of contact on September 27.

Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Azerbaijan liberated Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli district, Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district as well as strategically-important Murov height and destroyed the positions of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Agdere district and Murovdag.

---

