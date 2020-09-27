By Trend

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia (MFA) echoes another military escalation between Armenia and Azerbaijan and hopes that a ceasefire agreement will be reached, Trend reports via the MFA.

The statement says that Georgia is ready to contribute to de-escalation and establish peace in the region in any way.

“We are watching with concern another military escalation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which reportedly resulted in casualties and damage to infrastructure. We hope that a ceasefire agreement, a mode of negotiation will be reached between the parties and large-scale military operations will be avoided, which will have a drastic negative impact on the security of the entire region. Georgia calls on the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and international actors to make every effort to stop the escalation and resume the constructive dialogue,” stated the Georgian Foreign Ministry.

Clashes on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border have broken on Sept.27.

