By Akbar Mammadov

The US administration has ended funding for removing land mines in Azerbaijan’s occupied Karabakh region.

As the last year, this year the Trump administration did not recommend providing financial assistance to the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh regime for humanitarian purposes. Trump and his entourage did not include this issue in the budget for the next two years, political analyst Zaur Mammadov wrote in his Facebook page.

“This year, as the last year, the Armenian Diaspora took actions to prevent the decision of the Administration in Congress. More than 75 congressmen have already said they will vote in favor of aid. I remembered that last year this figure was 90,” Mammadov said.

The analyst stressed that “the funds allocated for mine clearance in Karabakh are used by the political elite there for their own interests. Over the years, demining process has not been carried out by the Armenians, only by Azerbaijan through ANAMA, and really great work is being done.”

In the meantime, according to the Armenian media, the real reason behind the United States' move to suspend its demining assistance to the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region is reportedly the Armenian sappers' presence in Syria.

It should be noted that U.S. officials made the decision to halt their support of the program in spring of 2019, which led a months-long battle between the federal government and pro-Armenia members of Congress who fought to get the funding restored.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz