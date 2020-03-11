By Trend

Ceasefire monitoring on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenia troops held on March 11 on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops in Aghdam district in accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, ended without incident, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was held by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ghennadie Petrica and Martin Schuster.

On the Azerbaijani territories occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces, the monitoring was conducted by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Mihail Olaru and Ognjen Jovic.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding regions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz