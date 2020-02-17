By Trend

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev once again exposed the lie by Armenia and by Pashinyan to the international community at the panel discussions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as part of the Munich Security Conference, Azerbaijani MP Bakhtiyar Aliyev told Trend.

The MP noted that during the debates, President Ilham Aliyev once again brought to the attention of the international community that Nagorno Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan and that Armenia pursues a policy of occupation and ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijan.

"President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Armenia occupied 20 percent of the territory of Azerbaijan and carried out ethnic cleansing including the Khojaly genocide against peaceful Azerbaijanis in the occupied territories," Bakhtiyar Aliyev said.

President Ilham Aliyev reiterated Azerbaijan's firm position on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The head of state noted that the conflict should be resolved step by step within the framework of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani MP noted that President Ilham Aliyev put Pashinyan in a hopeless situation.

"Pashinyan was so helpless that he tried to get out of the situation, referring to the lies of some journalist, but President Ilham Aliyev brought to the attention of the panel that what Pashinyan said was the invention of Armenian propagandists living in Russia, and this unsuccessful attempt of the Armenian prime minister was prevented. Pashinyan was so confused that he did not know what he was talking about; he made ridiculous statements referring to some fictional Armenian ruler who allegedly lived before our era. Pashinyan's words were met with laughter from the participants and the leading panel," Bakhtiyar Aliyev said.

The MP added that Pashinyan, trying to deny the UN Security Council resolutions regarding the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, once again proved that Armenia does not respect international law and is an occupying country.

"President Ilham Aliyev also prevented Pashinyan's attempts to misinterpret the [UN] resolutions. The head of state brought to the attention of the panel participants that the Armenian prime minister unsucessfullycomments on the true meaning of the UN Security Council resolutions," the MP said.

The Azerbaijani MP stressed that during the debates Pashinyan again showed his political incompetence and lack of professionalism.

