By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Two Armenian soldiers have died under unclear circumstances in Azerbaijan’s occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region. Both soldiers have sustained gunshot founds.

As the Armenian media reported, twenty-year-old serviceman Tigran Manvelyan was fatally wounded in the southeastern direction of the frontline under unclear circumstances on February 12.

Armenian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said a second soldier (Tigran Mkhoyan) was killed in a different military unit (in the south direction of the frontline). The soldier was identified as a twenty-year-old serviceman. Mkhoyan was also fatally wounded under unclear circumstances.

The investigation is underway to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

Earlier, on January 24, servicemen of occupied Nagorno-Karabakh Henri-Hayk Zakarian (born in 2001) and Armen Mesropyan (born in 2000) sustained gunshot wounds in a northerly direction of the frontline, and under yet unknown circumstances.

Zakarian was wounded in the head and his health condition was assessed as critical; he underwent surgery. As for Mesropyan, he was wounded in the right arm.

On January 25, a criminal case on charges of “suicide attempt” and “incitement to suicide” was launched in connection with above-mentioned conscripts.

In 2019, according to the Prosecutor's Office of Armenia, seven soldiers of the Armenian army, as well as puppet regime’s army created in Nagorno-Karabakh committed suicide.

Azerbaijan and Armenia fought a lengthy war that ended with signing a fragile ceasefire in 1994. Since the war, Armenian armed forces have occupied nearly 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and over one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

Despite the ceasefire, Armenia continued the occupation in defiance of four UN Security Council resolutions calling for immediate and unconditional withdrawal.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

