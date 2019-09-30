By Trend

The Karabakh committee must be established in the Azerbaijani parliament, Azerbaijani MP Tahir Karimli said at the plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament on Sept. 30, Trend reports.

He stressed that it is necessary to create a permanent Nagorno-Karabakh committee.

Karimli said that Azerbaijan is entitled to liberate its lands.

“We are entitled to use any force,” he said. “We didn’t choose Armenians as enemies. They chose us as enemies.”

