By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will conduct a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in New York on September 22, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on September 20.

A meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs is expected to be held the next day, on September 23.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz