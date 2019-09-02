By Abdul Kerimkhanov

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Slovakia’s Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Miroslav Lajcak, has underlined the need to create an atmosphere conducive to peace in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution.

“At this point, I would like to see a continuation of good-faith efforts by the sides to reduce tensions and create an atmosphere conducive to peace and substantive progress in negotiations. Dialogue is the most important thing, and a precondition for any progress,” Lajcak told Trend.

He added that he remains optimistic about the OSCE Minsk Group process, maintains active contact with the co-chairs and regularly meets with them to get their assessment of progress in the negotiation process.

Lajcak said he fully supports the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and continues to positively evaluate this process and Azerbaijan and Armenia’s leaders' commitment to strengthening the ceasefire and taking humanitarian measures.

While the OSCE Minsk Group acted as the only mediator in resolution of the conflict, the occupation of the territory of the sovereign state with its internationally recognized boundaries has been left out of due attention of the international community for years.

Negotiations for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are still underway within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group. Until now, Armenia ignores four UN Security Council resolutions on immediate withdrawal from the occupied territory of Azerbaijan, thus keeping tension high in the region.

Despite Baku's best efforts, peace in the occupied lands remains a mirage in the distance as Yerevan refuses to comply with international law.

Armenia continues to demonstrate a lack of desire to engage in a peaceful dialogue on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution.

Recently, Armenia committed provocations against the combat positions of the Gazakh division of the Border Guards of the Azerbaijani State Border Service, located on the contact line of troops on the state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The Armenian snipers from the Armenian armed forces positions located near Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region on August 29 fired the positions of the Azerbaijani border post in the direction of Farakhli village of the Gazakh region.

As a result, a military truck, moving along the road in the rear of combat positions, was fired. The servicemen were not injured. The fire of the Armenian snipers was suppressed by return fire.

