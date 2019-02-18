By Trend

If negotiations on the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict yield no results, Azerbaijan will use force to restore its territorial integrity, Azer Khudiyev, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Ukraine, said in an interview with the public radio of Ukraine, Trend reports quoting the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ukraine Feb. 18.

Aggression policy of Armenia against Azerbaijan was the main topic of the interview.

The ambassador said that the Armenians began to make territorial claims to Azerbaijan, relying on such a sick ideology as “Greater Armenia”. As a result, 20 percent of the territory of Azerbaijan is still occupied by Armenia.

The ambassador reminded that in different periods of history, Armenia pursued aggression policy against Azerbaijan, and noted that terrorism and occupation became the state policy of Armenia.

Answering the question of the Ukrainian journalist regarding the position of new Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Khudiyev noted that Pashinyan isn’t taking decisive steps towards the fair settlement of the conflict yet.

“We don’t see constructive steps by the Armenian leadership regarding the conflict’s settlement, they only make ordinary statements,” the ambassador said. “When it comes to concrete negotiations, they demonstrate a non-constructive position.”

Despite that Azerbaijan is a supporter of peaceful settlement of the conflict, military intervention isn’t excluded if the process continues in this way, the ambassador added.

“At the same time, Azerbaijan allocates most of the state budget funds to strengthen the national army,” he said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

