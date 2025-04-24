Summit in Baku discusses innovative approaches to combat hospital-acquired infections

24 April 2025 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A summit titled "Modern Trends and Innovative Approaches in the Management of Hospital-Acquired Infections" was held on April 23, 2025, at the Central Customs Hospital in Baku. The event was jointly organized by the Scientific and Practical Training Center of the Medical Service Department of the State Customs Committee, Florence Healthcare International Group, the Azerbaijan Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology, and supported by “Nasil Group” LLC and “Ascent” LLC, Azernews reports.

In his opening speech, the Head of the Medical Service Department, Honored Doctor Ceyhun Mammadov, underlined that one in ten hospitalized patients globally contracts an infection, with higher rates in low- and middle-income countries. Highlighting the growing threat of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, he said such infections are not only a health risk but also an economic and social burden.

“The fight against hospital-acquired infections is critical for ensuring the resilience of health systems,” he stressed, noting the Central Customs Hospital’s key role during the pandemic and its strict infection control protocols.

Prof. Dr. Rashad Mahmudov emphasized that clinical realities demand more than theory: “Despite advanced surgeries and technology, without proper hygiene and infection prevention, patient outcomes cannot improve.”

Nazifa Mursalova from the Ministry of Health urged that the summit’s discussions be translated into practice, calling infection prevention “a pillar of public health.” Similarly, TABIB’s Yagut Garayeva stressed that basic preventive measures can significantly reduce in-hospital infections, saving lives and easing strain on the healthcare system.

Ismayil Afandiyev, Deputy Head of the Medical Service Department, highlighted the pivotal role of diagnostic laboratories and the responsibility healthcare workers carry in infection control.

Presentations from local and international experts covered key topics such as molecular-genetic testing, nosocomial viral infections, and Turkey’s modern solutions against hospital infections. Speakers included Dr. Madina Abdullayeva, Oktay Öztürk of Istanbul Hippocrates Laboratories, Sabina Ibrahimova, Aslıhan Demirel of Florence Nightingale Hospital, and Sattar Yagubov of the Central Customs Hospital.

Concluding the summit, Chief Physician Dr. Bakhtiyar Musayev expressed confidence in the event's outcomes and advocated for holding such summits regularly to promote the exchange of experience and enhance healthcare quality.

The event served as a platform for professionals to share strategies, promote innovation, and strengthen national infection control systems.