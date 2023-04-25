Over 14K people covered by rehabilitation services in Azerbaijan for Q1 this year

25 April 2023 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

Services were provided to 14,722 persons with disabilities in January-March of this year in the rehabilitation centers of the State Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Agency under the Labor and Social Protection of the Population Ministry, Azernews reports.

A significant amount of those people were people with war-related disabilities.

The people with disabilities were involved in effective physiotherapeutic procedures and therapeutic physical education and social-psychological services in the centers.

In the first quarter of 2023, the agency provided 19,939 rehabilitation tools to 3,547 people with disabilities, including modern high-tech prostheses, motorized wheelchairs, lower and upper limb orthoses, prosthetic and orthopedic shoes, corsets, four-legged support equipment, underarm tree, etc.

Azerbaijan has been taking consistent measures to provide social support to vulnerable groups of the population, including martyrs’ families, war veterans, and civilians affected by the war. To recall, a total of 3,000 families of martyrs and war veterans were provided with apartments and private houses in 2021.

---

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz