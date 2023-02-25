Azerbaijan registers 15 new COVID-19 cases, 20 recoveries

25 February 2023 18:11 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan registered 15 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Azernews reports, citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on February 25.

Some 20 patients have recovered and no patients have died in the reporting period.

Up until now, 828,492 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 818,229 of them have recovered, and 10,116 people have died. Currently, 147 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,261 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,521,187 tests have been conducted so far.

At the same time, 223 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 60 citizens, the second dose – 79 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 71 citizens. As many as 13 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,948,555 vaccine doses were administered, 5,404,052 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,878,784 people – the second dose, 3,400,048 people – the third dose, and the next doses.