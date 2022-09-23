Azerbaijan confirms 214 more COVID-19 cases, 229 recoveries

23 September 2022 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 214 new COVID-19 cases, 229 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 820,513 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 809,210 of them have recovered, and 9,902 people have died. Currently, 1,401 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,728 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,231,342 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 709 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 23.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 157 citizens, the second dose to 131 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 364 citizens. As many as 57 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,884,943 vaccine doses were administered, 5,380,158 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,866,628 people – the second dose, 3,376,822 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 261,335 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

---

