Azerbaijan collects preliminary data on trials of Turkish TURKOVAC vaccine

22 September 2022 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

The third phase of clinical trials of the TURKOVAC vaccine continues successfully in Azerbaijan, Minister of Health of Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev told Trend.

Preliminary data has already been collected and transferred to Türkiye for research.

"We believe that clinical trials conducted by Azerbaijan in a short time, will contribute to the development of vaccines in the future," he said.

