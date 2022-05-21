Azerbaijan donated COVID-19 vaccines to four countries

21 May 2022 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has donated 150,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to four countries, Minister of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev said at a video conference of the Health Ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement, held under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan on May 20, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Health Ministry.

Welcoming the participants, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus underscored Azerbaijan's significant contribution to the implementation of international initiatives and conveyed best wishes for the success of a conference.

Musayev noted the country's responsible chairmanship of the Movement in early 2020, when the world was facing the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as emphasized Azerbaijan's global efforts to fight the pandemic.

"At the initiative of Azerbaijan's President, Chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement Ilham Aliyev, the UN General Assembly held a special session in response to the coronavirus disease pandemic in December 2020. Azerbaijan also made voluntary financial contributions to WHO in the amount of $10 million, half of which was directed to the Non-Aligned Movement member states. Moreover, the country provided humanitarian and financial aid to more than 30 states to support them in their fight against coronavirus. Thus, Azerbaijan donated 150,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to four countries," the minister stated.

