Azerbaijan registered 9 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported on May 13.

Some 7 patients have recovered and no patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 792,664 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 782,890 patients have recovered, and 9,709 people have died. Currently, 65 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 2,658 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,847,892 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 13,681,428 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 3,180 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

