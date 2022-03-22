By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 34 new COVID-19 cases, 145 patients have recovered, and sevem patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 791,545 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 781,202 of them have recovered, and 9,666 people have died. Currently, 677 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,741 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,671,287 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 92 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on March 22, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 4 citizens, the second one to 20 citizens, the third dose and the next doses to 67 citizens. Some 1 citizen was vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,368,581 vaccine doses were administered, 5,319,393 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,814,504 people - the second dose, 3,010,364 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 224,320 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

---

