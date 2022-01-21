By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,068 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on January 21.

Some 551 patients have recovered and 17 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 630,420 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 611,156 patients have recovered, 8,581 people have died. Currently, 10,683 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,795 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,045,582 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 11,765,037 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 8,471 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

