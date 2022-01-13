By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 674 new COVID-19 cases, 509 patients have recovered, and 10 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 623,555 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 607,397 of them have recovered, and 8,490 people have died. Currently, 7,668 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,386 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,978,735 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 29, 887 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 13, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,678 citizens, the second dose was injected 3,158 citizens, and the booster dose to 24,051.

Totally, up until now, 11,592,507 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,193,025 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,706,413 people - the second dose and 1,693,069 people booster dose.

