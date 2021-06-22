By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s capital Baku accounts for 54.2 percent of all coronavirus infection cases in the country, the website of the COVID-19 task force under the Cabinet of Ministers, koronavirusinfo has reported.

Elsewhere in the country, infection cases were 13 percent in Absheron,12 percent in Aran, 7.2 percent in Ganja-Gazakh, 4.1 percent in Shaki-Zagatala, 3.1 percent in Guba-Khachmaz, 2.4 percent in Lankaran, 2.3 percent in Mountain Shirvan, and 1.4 percent in Upper Karabakh.

The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic accounted for only 0.08 percent of infection cases in Azerbaijan.

The number of coronavirus infections among those coming from abroad is 0.3 percent.

In Baku, the largest infection rate is registered in Binagadi district - 14.6 percent, followed by Khatai - 13.4 percent, Yasamal - 12.2 percent, Sabunchu- 11.2 percent, Narimanov and Surakhani - 8.2 percent, Nasimi - 7.9 percent, Khazar - 7.2 percent, Nizami - 7.1 percent, Sabail - 5 percent, Garadagh - 4.5 percent and Pirallakhi - 0.5 percent.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan ranks second among the CIS countries for the number of vaccinated citizens per capita.

Azerbaijan started vaccinating citizens using China’s Sinovac on January 18, Vaxzevria vaccine produced by AstraZeneca on May 3, Russia’s Sputnik V on May 18 and US-produced Pfizer on June 7. The country started offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens aged over 18 from May 10.

The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”.

Azerbaijan has registered 335,493 COVID-19 cases so far. Some 2,989,458 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to the citizens to this date. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 1,949,635 citizens, and the second one to 1,039,823 citizens.

Ayya Lmahamad

