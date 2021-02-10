By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 147 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on February 10.

Some 236 patients have recovered and 4 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 231,509 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 225,914 patients have recovered, 3,167 people have died. Currently, 2,428 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,298 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,470,908 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

